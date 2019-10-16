First transgender pro boxer Patricio Manuel is new face of Everlast

Last December, Patricio Manuel became the world's first transgender boxer to compete in a pro fight — which he won. He's now the new face of Everlast, one of the pre-eminent and oldest brands in boxing.

The journey: Manuel, 34, won 5 national amateur championships as a female competitor before transitioning in 2013 — a decision that cost him his coach, his gym and some friends, but allowed him to finally live his truth.