Boston Scientific considering sale of snake venom unit

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) is considering a sale process for its snake venom unit, which could fetch upwards of $1 billion, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Because snake antivenom products, like Boston Scientific's CroFab, are the sort of niche things you never think about until that unfortunate moment when it's all you can think about.

The bottom line: "Boston Scientific acquired the business in its $4.2 billion takeover of BTG PLC last year. The company is retaining the other parts of BTG’s portfolio, including liver and kidney cancer treatments." — Bloomberg