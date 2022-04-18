Kenya's Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir win Boston Marathon

Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir, both of Kenya, won the men's and women's races respectively at the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday.

The big picture: The race was held on Patriots' Day — a Massachusetts state holiday held on the third Monday in April — for the first time in three years.

The race was canceled in 2020 and moved to October last year for pandemic-related reasons.

Driving the news: Chebet finished the men's race with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds.