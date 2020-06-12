Boris Johnson: Protesters' defacing Winston Churchill statue shameful

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Friday it's "absurd and shameful" that a statue of Winston Churchill is the target of protesters, adding that Churchill "was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial."

Why it matters: Demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd have gone global. As in the U.S., protesters in Britain have sought to challenge racism and imperialism in their country's past and have vandalized or even removed the statues of historic leaders now thought to be racist.

Churchill is known for defending Europe from the spread of Nazism and fascism as Britain's prime minister during WWII but his legacy is controversial.

What's happening: Protesters in England wrote "was racist" under Churchill's name on the memorial last weekend, and the statue was covered by a box on Friday.

What he's saying: Johnson called the statue "a permanent reminder of [Churchill's] achievement in saving this country" and criticized the protesters as trying "to edit or censor our past," in a series of tweets Friday.