45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Boris Johnson: Protesters' defacing Winston Churchill statue shameful

A worker cleans the Churchill statue in Parliament Square that had been spray painted with the words "was a racist" on June 8, 2020, in London. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Friday it's "absurd and shameful" that a statue of Winston Churchill is the target of protesters, adding that Churchill "was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial."

Why it matters: Demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd have gone global. As in the U.S., protesters in Britain have sought to challenge racism and imperialism in their country's past and have vandalized or even removed the statues of historic leaders now thought to be racist.

Churchill is known for defending Europe from the spread of Nazism and fascism as Britain's prime minister during WWII but his legacy is controversial.

What's happening: Protesters in England wrote "was racist" under Churchill's name on the memorial last weekend, and the statue was covered by a box on Friday.

What he's saying: Johnson called the statue "a permanent reminder of [Churchill's] achievement in saving this country" and criticized the protesters as trying "to edit or censor our past," in a series of tweets Friday.

  • "It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protestors. Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial."
  • "We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations."
  • "They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come."
  • "As for the planned demonstrations, we all understand the legitimate feelings of outrage at what happened in Minnesota and the legitimate desire to protest against discrimination."
  • "Whatever progress this country has made in fighting racism — and it has been huge — we all recognise that there is much more work to do."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,550,933 — Total deaths: 422,136 — Total recoveries — 3,563,915Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,026,073 — Total deaths: 113,883 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Nursing homes are running out of protective gear despite the government's coronavirus promises.
  4. Business: Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. 🎡 Entertainment: Theme parks begin reopening after 3 months of coronavirus closures.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets International Criminal Court for sanctions over war crimes probe

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against workers from the International Criminal Court who are investigating American troops and intelligence officials for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: This is the ICC's first investigation of U.S. forces, and both Afghan and U.S. officials oppose it. The U.S. does not formally recognize the jurisdiction of the court, and the Trump administration is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Treasury Department is leaning against releasing the names of small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, as first reported by Politico and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: Taxpayers bailed out millions of small businesses with hundreds of billions of dollars. But they may never know where the money went ⁠— a lack of transparency that could make it harder to know how well the program worked, or if certain applications were fraudulent.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow