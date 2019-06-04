Former U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a frontrunner to replace Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, turned down a meeting with President Trump after a "friendly and productive" 20-minute phone call on Tuesday, the Press Association reports.

The big picture: Johnson declined Trump's offer during the president's London visit because it would overlap with a Conservative leadership campaign event. Per ITV's Robert Peston, Johnson's decision is meant to highlight his focus on his campaign.

