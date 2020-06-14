Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields has offered her immediate resignation, one day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began its review into the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old, black Atlanta resident, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters on Saturday.

The big picture: Shields' sudden resignation in the midst of a fledgling investigation comes as police departments across the country face scrutiny into use of force and oversight in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.