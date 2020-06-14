Over 100 arrested after far-right groups clash with police in U.K.
Far-right British groups in London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday. Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned "racist thuggery" after far-right groups clashed with police in central London on Saturday.
Driving the news: The groups turned out after a social media callout to "protect the monuments" targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters, who canceled an official demonstration because of the "counter-protest," per the Telegraph. London police said over 100 people were arrested following clashes in Parliament Square. An investigation was launched after images circulated of a white man urinating on a memorial to Keith Palmer, an officer who died stopping a terrorist outside the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament in 2017.
