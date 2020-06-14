18 mins ago - World

Over 100 arrested after far-right groups clash with police in U.K.

Far-right British groups in London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday. Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned "racist thuggery" after far-right groups clashed with police in central London on Saturday.

Driving the news: The groups turned out after a social media callout to "protect the monuments" targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters, who canceled an official demonstration because of the "counter-protest," per the Telegraph. London police said over 100 people were arrested following clashes in Parliament Square. An investigation was launched after images circulated of a white man urinating on a memorial to Keith Palmer, an officer who died stopping a terrorist outside the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament in 2017.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 7,551,747 — Total deaths: 429,062 — Total recoveries — 3,679,534Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 2,069,207 — Total deaths: 115,270 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus trackerNew York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHOIndia reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Politics & Policy

Atlanta police chief resigns after black man is shot by police

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields in Atlanta GA. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields has offered her immediate resignation, one day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began its review into the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old, black Atlanta resident, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters on Saturday.

The big picture: Shields' sudden resignation in the midst of a fledgling investigation comes as police departments across the country face scrutiny into use of force and oversight in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

Politics & Policy

Pepper spray was used on White House protesters, Secret Service says

Law enforcement run towards protesters near Lafayette Park ahead of President Trump's trip to St. John's Church on June 1. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Secret Service on Saturday retracted its initial statement that no one in the agency used tear gas or pepper spray to forcibly clear peaceful protesters before President Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church last week.

The big picture: Backlash against the photo-op — and how it was made possible — was swift and widespread, with Republican senators, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and ex-Secretary of Defense James Mattis denouncing the event.

