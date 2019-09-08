Amber Rudd quits U.K. Cabinet over Boris Johnson's Brexit stance

Amber Rudd resigned on Sunday as the British government's work and pensions secretary and surrendered the Conservative Party Whip, meaning she'll now sit as an independent lawmaker in the House of Commons.

Why it matters: Rudd was one of the few Remain-supporting ministers in Boris Johnson's cabinet. In her resignation letter, Rudd said expelling 21 rebel lawmakers from the party for voting against Johnson's Brexit plans was an "assault on decency and democracy." The expelled lawmakers had served for a total of 350 years and included high-ranking former government ministers and the grandson of Winston Churchill.

Go deeper: What's next for Brexit bedlam