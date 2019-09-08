Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Amber Rudd quits U.K. Cabinet over Boris Johnson's Brexit stance

Amber Rudd and Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party annual conference at the Manchester Central Convention Centre in Manchester, northwest England, on October 4, 2017
Amber Rudd and Boris Johnson at the 2017 Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England, England. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Amber Rudd resigned on Sunday as the British government's work and pensions secretary and surrendered the Conservative Party Whip, meaning she'll now sit as an independent lawmaker in the House of Commons.

Why it matters: Rudd was one of the few Remain-supporting ministers in Boris Johnson's cabinet. In her resignation letter, Rudd said expelling 21 rebel lawmakers from the party for voting against Johnson's Brexit plans was an "assault on decency and democracy." The expelled lawmakers had served for a total of 350 years and included high-ranking former government ministers and the grandson of Winston Churchill.

