The nest is empty — again.

What’s happening: The percentage of young adults — or "boomerang kids" — who live with their parents is back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

By the numbers: Nearly 47% of adults aged 18–29 were living with their parents as of September, the lowest point since February 2020.

The big picture: 36% of boomerang kids live with families in the top 10%, with a household income of more than $140,000.