Ukraine sold 1 billion euros of 7-year bonds in its first offer to international markets under new president — and former comedian — Volodymyr Zelensky, who was elected in April.

Why it matters: Ukraine's latest offering comes amid a flurry of new bond issuance, particularly from emerging markets, as declining interest rates in the U.S. and Europe (where German government bond yields have hit all-time lows) are encouraging countries to load up on new debt.