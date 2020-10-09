41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors position for more QE in Europe, but not in U.S.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bond yields are rising in the U.S. but falling in Europe as investors are betting on a new round of central bank policy divergence.

What's happening: Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are holding near their highest since early June. Yields jumped after minutes from the Fed’s September policy meeting did not mention plans to shift quantitative easing bond purchases toward longer-dated maturities, which many investors had been pricing in for months.

Yes, but: European government bond yields have been declining in most countries, with the exception of the U.K., as investors bet a second wave of COVID-19 infections could move the European Central Bank to cut interest rates again (below their current -0.5%) or increase asset purchases for the third time this year.

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde warned this week that a second wave could undermine the eurozone’s economic recovery.

What to watch: The spread between yields on U.S. 10-year government debt and comparable German debt reached 129 basis points Thursday, its widest level since mid-March.

By the numbers: Spreads between German 10-year yields and other yields in Europe are narrowing, according to Tradeweb data.

  • The German-Italian 10-year spread contracted Thursday to its tightest since early 2018 with the spread between German and Portuguese, Greek and Spanish bonds all also tightening notably in recent days.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus protections could be delaying a bankruptcy crisis

Data: IIF; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of business bankruptcies and insolvencies in most countries has declined this year through the coronavirus pandemic as the world is seeing far fewer bankruptcies than it did in 2019.

Yes, but: That is largely thanks to assistance from central banks and government measures restricting things like foreclosures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Science gets political as Trump touts experimental coronavirus drugs

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump has called an experimental coronavirus therapy he received "a gift from Heaven" and promised to make it widely available — igniting yet another round of concern about politics encroaching on science.

What they're saying: "We have an emergency use authorization that I want to get signed immediately," Trump said in a video Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr tells Republicans Durham report won't be ready by election

Barr at the White House Sept. 26. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election, a senior White House official and a congressional aide briefed on the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans had long hoped the report, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence community probing for connections between President Trump and Russia.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow