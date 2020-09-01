53 mins ago - Economy & Business

The bond market's tug of war

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Investors bought the dip in U.S. Treasuries on Monday following a significant move higher in yields on longer-dated maturities after the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium last week. Investors especially bought the 30-year bond, which saw yields rise to the highest level since mid-June on Friday.

Why it matters: A tug of war is developing in the bond market as inflation expectations are rising thanks to unprecedented central bank and government stimulus measures globally.

  • But central banks also are buying bonds, bidding prices up and keeping yields down.

Between the lines: Central bank support has pushed real yields on some investment-grade corporate bonds into negative territory as prices continue to decline and inflation expectations rise, per the Financial Times.

  • Investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities between one and three years posted negative real yields for the first time since March 2017, and bonds with maturities between five and seven years saw their real yields turn negative this month for the first time since 2013.

Yes, but: Real yields subtract inflation expectations from a bond's nominal yield, meaning investors are buying the bonds almost entirely on the expectation that they will rise in price. It suggests the bonds are seen more as a speculative asset than a safe store of value that will provide stable income.

Dion RabouinKendall Baker
1 hour ago - Sports

The fleeting facade of amateurism in college sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If football and men's basketball players at Power 5 colleges were paid under collective bargaining agreements like their professional peers in the NFL and NBA, they would earn annual salaries of $360,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Driving the news: That's according to a new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which also estimates that high-profile athletes like quarterbacks ($2.4 million per year on average) and every starting player on a basketball team (between $800,000 and $1.2 million per year) would earn significantly more.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Zuckerberg, Chan invest $300 million in election infrastructure

Photo; Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize via Getty Images

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are putting up $300 million to promote "safe and reliable voting in states and localities" amid the pandemic, the Center for Tech and Civic Life and Center for Election Innovation & Research will announce Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The more I've focused on this election, the more important I've felt it is both to make sure local counties and states have the resources they need to handle these unprecedented conditions, and that people are aware that the infrastructure is in place to make every vote count so they can accept the result of the election as legitimate," Zuckerberg told Axios.

Margaret Talev
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

