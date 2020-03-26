Bond market returns to normalcy, traders ignore stock gains

The Treasury market is getting back to normal after the Fed's massive bond-buying announcement earlier this week.

What to watch: Yields on Treasury bills were negative out to three months, closing in the red late Wednesday, as traders continued to favor paying to loan the government money over buying longer-dated bonds.

The Fed's QE program and investor pessimism kept Treasury prices rising and yields falling despite hearty gains for U.S., European and Asian stocks.

Major key: Treasuries have seen a significant decline in the bid-ask spread on prices for notes and bonds since the Fed took action.