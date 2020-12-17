Get the latest market trends in your inbox

More than 300 Nigerian boys kidnapped by Boko Haram returned

People in Katsina, Nigeria, urging authorities to rescue hundreds of abducted schoolboys on Dec. 17. Photo: Kola Sulamimon/AFP via Getty Images

More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys captured by Boko Haram nearly a week ago were handed over to government security agencies on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing the Katsina state governor.

Why it matters: Their release puts to rests fears that the boys would become long-term hostages of the Jihadist group and prompted outpourings of relief across Nigeria.

The state of play: Over 800 students were present at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, when it was attacked on December 11.

  • A man claiming to be a leader in Nigeria’s Boko Haram claimed in an unverified audio message released Tuesday that the armed group was responsible for the kidnapping of over 330 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of Katsina last week, the Associated Press reports.
  • Boko Haram has been terrorizing Nigeria and its neighboring countries for years. The group has carried out several mass abductions, including the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in the town of Chibok in 2014.
  • Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children, according to UNICEF.

The big picture: Gov. Aminu Bello Masari announced in a televised address that 344 of the boys had been handed to authorities in neighboring Zamfara state, more than 100 miles from their school in Katsina state, according to the Journal.

  • Masari added that the liberated boys would be taken to Katsina for immediate medical attention. He and other state governors did not offer details of the deal that secured the boys' release.

What's next: The government plans to coordinate with “the police and also to engage private security firms to safeguard schools” to avoid the “ugly experience of the last six days,” Masari said, per AP.

Axios
16 mins ago - Health

States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

Axios
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Cedric Richmond during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in December 2019. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), the incoming White House senior adviser for President-elect Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine for 14 days, the Biden-Harris transition team announced in a statement on Thursday.

What they're saying: "Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the President-elect. President-elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," per a statement from transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield. Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in a 20-0 vote with one abstention.

Why it matters: This clears the way for the FDA to give the vaccine emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times. The backing gives a boost to efforts to ramp up the country's immunization campaign.

