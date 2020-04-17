Boeing to restart production in Washington facility with 27,000 workers

Boeing is set to restart commercial airplane production in its Washington state facility with the majority of the location's 27,000 employees returning by the end of next week, per the New York Times.

The big picture: President Trump is encouraging regions with steadily declining COVID-19 cases to begin reopening non-essential businesses by May 1 or earlier. Boeing's announcement is the first major attempt by a corporation to resume pre-coronavirus operations.

Face masks and social distancing will be required in the facility. Workers will be asked to conduct wellness checks regularly and submit to temperature checks.

What they're saying:

"This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers,"

— President and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stan Deal in a statement.