Boeing to restart production in Washington facility with 27,000 workers

Ursula Perano

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Boeing is set to restart commercial airplane production in its Washington state facility with the majority of the location's 27,000 employees returning by the end of next week, per the New York Times.

The big picture: President Trump is encouraging regions with steadily declining COVID-19 cases to begin reopening non-essential businesses by May 1 or earlier. Boeing's announcement is the first major attempt by a corporation to resume pre-coronavirus operations.

  • Face masks and social distancing will be required in the facility. Workers will be asked to conduct wellness checks regularly and submit to temperature checks.

What they're saying:

"This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers,"
— President and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stan Deal in a statement.

Orion Rummler

Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing's board in response to bailout request

Nikki Haley on "Fox & Friends" in November 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from Boeing's board of directors on Thursday in protest of the company asking for federal aid amid fears of mass revenue loss due to the novel coronavirus.

What's happening: Boeing asked for a $60 billion bailout from the federal government on Tuesday.

Miriam Kramer

Boeing to re-fly an uncrewed test of Starliner capsule

Boeing's Starliner landing in December 2019. Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Boeing has decided to re-fly an uncrewed test of its Starliner capsule after a troubled mission in December.

Why it matters: The decision delays Boeing's plans to fly people to space from U.S. soil for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Ursula Perano

Trump adds his name to coronavirus stimulus checks

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's name will be added to printed coronavirus stimulus checks that are set to begin rolling out next month, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: It will be the first time an IRS disbursement features a presidential signature. But the president does not hold authorization to sign disbursements by the U.S. Treasury, so Trump's name will be placed in the memo line instead.

