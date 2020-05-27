29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Boeing to lay off 6,770 more U.S. employees

Lufthansa Boeing 747 passenger aircraft. Photo: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Boeing will lay off 6,770 more U.S. employees as it seeks to offset the plummeting demand from the coronavirus pandemic and its year-long grounding of the 737 MAX, CEO Dave Calhoun told employees Wednesday.

The big picture: The layoffs are part of Boeing's previously-announced move to cut 10% of its workforce, which included 5,530 voluntary layoffs. The jobs most in peril are related to its commercial industry, while the company's defense, space and related services businesses will try to limit the overall job loss, per a Boeing spokesperson.

What he's saying:

The COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices. We have done our very best to project the needs of our commercial airline customers over the next several years as they begin their path to recovery. I wish there were some other way."
— CEO Dave Calhoun

The other commercial crew partner

Boeing's Starliner. Photo: NASA

As SpaceX and NASA gear up for the company's historic crewed launch on Wednesday, Boeing — the space agency's other launch partner — is still waiting in the wings for its crewed debut.

Why it matters: While SpaceX is getting all the glory right now as the first company to make it to the pad to launch astronauts, Boeing has also been working toward the same goal since 2014.

Pompeo tells Congress Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday that he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and does not warrant special treatment under U.S. law.

The big picture: The Chinese Communist Party has unveiled a sweeping new security law that will criminalize sedition, foreign influence and secession in Hong Kong. The move and the subsequent reaction from the U.S. has put the once semi-autonomous city's status as one of Asia's largest financial hubs at risk.

Podcast: Trump vs. Twitter ... vs. Trump

Twitter came under fire on Tuesday for allowing President Trump to tweet conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough and the 2001 death of one of his staffers, despite the objections of the staffer's family. The company came under further fire from Trump himself for fact-checking two of his tweets about mail-in voting.

Dan and the New York Times' Kara Swisher dig into Trump’s use of the platform and Twitter’s steps — and missteps — in handling it.

