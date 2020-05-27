Boeing will lay off 6,770 more U.S. employees as it seeks to offset the plummeting demand from the coronavirus pandemic and its year-long grounding of the 737 MAX, CEO Dave Calhoun told employees Wednesday.

The big picture: The layoffs are part of Boeing's previously-announced move to cut 10% of its workforce, which included 5,530 voluntary layoffs. The jobs most in peril are related to its commercial industry, while the company's defense, space and related services businesses will try to limit the overall job loss, per a Boeing spokesperson.

What he's saying:

The COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices. We have done our very best to project the needs of our commercial airline customers over the next several years as they begin their path to recovery. I wish there were some other way."

— CEO Dave Calhoun

