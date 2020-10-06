1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Boeing expects to sell fewer planes over the next decade

(Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Boeing expects demand for commercial airplanes over the next decade to be 11 percent lower than what it was forecasting just a little over a year ago — a direct result of the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Yes, but: Long-term growth rates should return after 2030, the company said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The pandemic upended what had been a long, steady ascent for the global aviation industry, with U.S. domestic passenger traffic down 70 percent and by as much as 90 percent internationally.

By the numbers: Boeing's annual forecast, published since 1961, is considered one of the most accurate forecasts in the aviation industry.

  • The company estimates the total market for planes, products and services will be $8.5 trillion over the next decade, down from the $8.7 trillion forecast a year ago.
  • It projects demand for 18,350 commercial airplanes in the next decade — 11% lower than the comparable 2019 forecast — worth about $2.9 trillion. Many of them will be replacements for existing planes.
  • Demand for defense and space aircraft remains strong, a market worth $2.6 trillion, with 40 percent outside the U.S.

Longer term, the trends look more stable, Boeing said:

  • Over the next 20 years, passenger traffic growth is projected to increase by an average of 4% per year.
  • The global commercial fleet is expected to reach 48,400 by 2039, up from 25,900 airplanes today.
  • Asia-based airlines will continue to expand their share of the world’s fleet, to nearly 40%, from about 30% today.

There's also some good news on the jobs front. Despite massive furloughs during the pandemic, demand for pilots and technicians remains strong.

  • Boeing estimates the industry will need 2.4 million aviation personnel worldwide between now and 2039.

The bottom line, says Boeing's chief strategy officer, Marc Allen:

  • “While this year has been unprecedented in terms of its disruption to our industry, we believe that aerospace and defense will overcome these near-term challenges, return to stability and emerge with strength."

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
31 mins ago - World

Exclusive: Top German official hushed up report on China’s influence

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A high-ranking German official suppressed a sensitive intelligence report in 2018 on China’s growing influence in Germany out of fear it would damage business ties with China, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Business interests have long shaped Germany’s relationship with China, to the detriment of human rights concerns and even national security. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
43 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: House Dems briefing Biden team on tech antitrust report

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House Judiciary Democrats will brief Joe Biden's team today on their findings from a year-long tech antitrust investigation, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans both agree that big tech giants need to be reeled in, but often disagree on the means to do so. Looping the Biden team in signals House Democrats want the policy recommendations in their report to get plenty of attention in a potential Biden administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
54 mins ago - Technology

Facebook and Twitter take action against misleading Trump post

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly "in most populations" than the flu. Twitter labeled the tweet for violating its rules about "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information," but left it up because it may be "in the public's interest."

Why it matters: Facebook has been criticized for not removing posts that violate community guidelines in a timely manner, yet the company sprung to action when Trump posted misinformation about the virus that "could contribute to imminent physical harm." Twitter took action about 30 minutes later.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow