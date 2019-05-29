In an exclusive interview with CBS Evening News, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg apologized to the families of the 346 people who died when two of the company's 737 MAX 8 jets crashed in separate incidents within a 5-month period.
“We feel terrible about these accidents, and we apologize for what happened. We are sorry for the loss of lives in both accidents. We are sorry for the impact to the families and the loved ones that are behind, and that will never change, that will always be with us. I can tell you it affects me directly as a leader of this company. It’s very difficult.”