Why it matters: This is the first time Muilenburg made an unqualified apology to crash victims, and it represents a turning point in company strategy in getting its best-selling aircraft back in the air again.

Context: Both crashes have been tied to an aircraft control system known as MCAS, which was designed to prevent the aircraft from stalling, or losing lift, in certain flight configurations. The repeated intervention of MCAS when a stall was not imminent is thought to have contributed to both crashes and resulted in the grounding of all 737 MAX jets.

The crashes, which were unprecedented for a modern airliner introduction into worldwide service, prompted the FAA, Justice Department, SEC and congressional committees to launch investigations into the aircraft's design, certification and operation.

What's next: Boeing is preparing to submit a software fix that they hope will lead to re-certification of the aircraft by the FAA and international aviation regulators.

