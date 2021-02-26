Boeing 777 plane makes emergency landing in Moscow over engine warning

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777 in 2020. Photo: An Yeongmin\TASS via Getty Images
A Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow on Friday due to a warning of possible engine failure, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: Boeing planes still face a degree of public doubt following two deadly 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. Two additional Boeing planes have experienced issues this month, with a Boeing 747 cargo plane malfunctioning in Europe and a Boeing 777's engine failing over the Denver area.
- Some are concerned that Pratt & Whitney engines, which some Boeing planes use, may be outdated, with some fan-blades dating back to the 1990s.
- The Denver 777 and 474 cargo plane were equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, while the Moscow plane had a General Electric engine.
Details: The downed plane Friday was run by Rossiya Airlines and was traveling from Hong Kong to Madrid. It remains unclear if the engine was actually near failure or if the warning light was malfunctioning.
- Only 25 people were on board. The rest of the plane was filled with cargo.