Boeing 777 plane makes emergency landing in Moscow over engine warning

A Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow on Friday due to a warning of possible engine failure, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Boeing planes still face a degree of public doubt following two deadly 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. Two additional Boeing planes have experienced issues this month, with a Boeing 747 cargo plane malfunctioning in Europe and a Boeing 777's engine failing over the Denver area.

Some are concerned that Pratt & Whitney engines, which some Boeing planes use, may be outdated, with some fan-blades dating back to the 1990s.

The Denver 777 and 474 cargo plane were equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, while the Moscow plane had a General Electric engine.

Details: The downed plane Friday was run by Rossiya Airlines and was traveling from Hong Kong to Madrid. It remains unclear if the engine was actually near failure or if the warning light was malfunctioning.