Boeing 737 MAX flies U.S. passengers for first time after 20-month halt

Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines on Tuesday flew Boeing's 737 MAX for the first time in nearly two years, having been grounded since March 2019 after a pair of crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people just months apart, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The fatal crashes led to huge damage to Boeing's reputation and billions of dollars in costs.

  • The Federal Aviation Administration finally lifted Boeing's safety ban in November, but not before Congress attributed significant blame for the plane's shortcomings to both the company and the regulator.
  • A Senate committee released a report earlier this month finding that the FAA failed to conduct a proper review process of the MAX.

Details: American Airlines flight 718 left Miami Tuesday morning and is scheduled to land in New York in the afternoon before a return trip the same day, per the Times.

The big picture: Boeing expected orders for the MAX to increase once the ban was removed, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused a slump in travel and demand for new planes.

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden's new COVID warning — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 — Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December — WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine — Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine.
Axios
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell blocks Democrats' attempt to unanimously pass $2,000 stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) effort to unanimously pass a House standalone measure that would boost the size of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Why it matters: President Trump has demanded that the payments be increased, creating a rift between him and Senate GOP leadership ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber.

Alexi McCammond
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris receives first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in D.C. Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: Although the FDA has found the vaccine to be safe and effective, the 56-year-old Harris wanted to get the shot live on television as a way of bolstering public confidence in the vaccine.

