Justice Department partially lifts ban on body cameras in joint operations

The Justice Department is lifting a ban on police body cameras in some joint operations with local agencies, many of whom have increasingly clashed with federal agents over the matter, per the Wall Street Journal.

The big picture: While federal officers will still be banned from wearing body cameras in operations that include fugitive hunts and building searches, both federal and local police officers working in joint task forces will be allowed to use them in other operations. Federal officials argue the unfiltered use of body cameras could jeopardize operations and risk revealing sensitive information.