1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bobby Rush: Protests need concrete goals for police reform

Photo: Axios screenshot

However long the momentum of the George Floyd protests continue, Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) stressed at a virtual Axios event on Friday that lasting change for police reform must be achieved by clear goals from organizers.

What he's saying: "I think the anti-police or the police reform movement, the social justice movement is expressed today on the streets of our nation, in a righteous way. ... "You got to have organization. You can't have organization without an organization."

The big picture: Comparisons have been made between the George Floyd protests and the 1968 civil rights actions. Rush, a civil rights activist, pastor and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, noted some differences from the protests in the 1960s to today:

  • Many white people in the '60s were protesting the Vietnam War, while the African American community protested around voting rights in the South and police brutality, equal housing and education in the North.
  • Much of the protests regarding Floyd are from individuals deciding to come out against excessive use of force and extrajudicial killings by police rather than intentionally organized coalitions.

The bottom line, per Rush: "I see individuals coming together in beautiful ways, better ways. But I don’t see any organizational coalescing in these margins ..., and I think ultimately we have to get to a position where we are, actually, in order to have a sustained change in this society."

Kim Hart, Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mayors' job: restoring trust

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mayors across the country are vocally condemning the police killing of George Floyd, marching with protesters in their streets and outlining concrete steps to address the systemic racism that still plagues U.S. communities.

Why it matters: De-escalating the violence that's erupted amid protests is only the start of rebuilding a constructive relationship between the public and local law enforcement. And mayors are in a unique position to do that, given their close relationships with both.

Joann Muller
Jun 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Some call for fewer police, even as streets erupt

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

"Defund the police" isn't just a slogan on a protester's sign — it's a political movement to relieve cops of responsibility for managing intractable social problems and shift spending to agencies that are better equipped to handle them.

Why it matters: The aftermath of George Floyd's killing has brought a renewed focus to the two dominant trends in policing: sweeping reforms on one side, militarization on the other. Neither of these responses will make our cities safer or our justice system fairer, civil rights activists argue, because the problems are much broader and deeply entrenched in society.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news
21 mins ago - World

Scoop: German foreign minister to travel to Israel with warning on annexation

Heiko Maas. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to travel to Israel next week to warn that there will be consequences if Israeli leaders move forward with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Israeli officials and European diplomats tell me.

Why it matters: Israeli and European officials agree that if Israel goes ahead with unilateral annexation, the EU will respond with sanctions.

