Bob Baffert banned from Preakness Stakes
Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert is prohibited from competing in the Preakness Stakes next month, the Maryland Racing Commission said in a letter on Monday.
Driving the news: The commission was specifically asked to "take action to suspend [Baffert] from upcoming Maryland horse racing events" by the group Animal Wellness Action.
- "Mr. Baffert will not be eligible to participate in the Preakness Stakes," J. Michael Hopkins, the commission's executive director, stated in his letter to the non-profit animal advocacy organization.
The big picture: The announcement comes after Baffert was banned from Kentucky races for 90 days starting April 4, according to NBC News.
- The country's 38 racing states typically honor each other's prohibitions, however, the Maryland Racing Commission was specifically approached by Animal Wellness Action to consider Baffert's eligibility for Preakness.
Go deeper: Baffert was suspended by the New York Racing Association in May 2021 after his horse Medina Spirit — who won the Kentucky Derby — failed a post-race drug test.
- The New York suspension was overturned by a federal judge in July 2021, who said the association erred in providing Baffert adequate time to respond to the allegations.