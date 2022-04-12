Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert is prohibited from competing in the Preakness Stakes next month, the Maryland Racing Commission said in a letter on Monday.

Driving the news: The commission was specifically asked to "take action to suspend [Baffert] from upcoming Maryland horse racing events" by the group Animal Wellness Action.

"Mr. Baffert will not be eligible to participate in the Preakness Stakes," J. Michael Hopkins, the commission's executive director, stated in his letter to the non-profit animal advocacy organization.

The big picture: The announcement comes after Baffert was banned from Kentucky races for 90 days starting April 4, according to NBC News.

The country's 38 racing states typically honor each other's prohibitions, however, the Maryland Racing Commission was specifically approached by Animal Wellness Action to consider Baffert's eligibility for Preakness.

Go deeper: Baffert was suspended by the New York Racing Association in May 2021 after his horse Medina Spirit — who won the Kentucky Derby — failed a post-race drug test.