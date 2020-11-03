Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

A blue wave could bring major changes to the banking system

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Financial services and the banking sector could undergo significant changes if Joe Biden wins and Democrats take control of the House and Senate.

What we're hearing: "With a couple of vote margin in the Senate there's a lot that Democrats can try to do to go after how financial products are accessed and how they're priced," Jaret Seiberg, financial services and housing policy analyst for Cowen Washington Research Group, told me on the "Voices of Wall Street" podcast in early October.

  • "The unifying theme for progressive Democrats is that they want to flatten pricing. They want wealthier customers to really be subsidizing less wealthy people who are accessing financial services."
  • Additionally, "they want the government to be financing more financial services."

Driving the news: Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib on Friday introduced a bill to create a public banking system through which the Fed and Treasury Department would recognize, offer grants and open credit facilities for nonprofit banks.

  • These banks would be barred from charging fees on checking or savings accounts, requiring minimum balances and levying interest rates of more than 15% on things like credit cards.
  • A new Bankrate.com survey found account fees and minimum balance requirements are at their highest levels on record.

The intrigue: A task force set up by Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in July also called for the creation of a government-run banking system set up through the Fed and the U.S. Postal Service. 

Watch this space: A Biden win could also result in a revamp of the Fed's Main Street Lending Program that turns it into a full-fledged stimulus program designed to jumpstart the recovery, Seiberg said in a note to clients Monday.

  • The program has provided about 400 loans totaling $3.7 billion, or about 0.6% of its $600 billion funding.

With the revamp, Main Street could "become a source of inexpensive credit rather than a lender of last resort program," Seiberg tells me in an email.

  • "A revamped Main Street [gets money] to those companies hurt by COVID-19. And it could be done in a way that protects the banks by having them as the brokers for the program rather than as risk-taking originators."
  • That would also buoy the commercial real estate market by providing credit to restaurants, hotels and small businesses, he added, "which means those companies could then pay their rents and commercial mortgages."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Nov 2, 2020 - Economy & Business

Fed meeting eyed as central banks shift to more easing

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Fed's meeting this week will carry extra significance after the European Central Bank all but promised it would further ease monetary policy this month, likely by cutting its already negative interest rates on deposits and adding to its already substantial quantitative easing program.

Why it matters: Whether or not the Fed chooses to expand its QE program, as governors have hinted at in recent weeks, will have an impact on every asset as the Fed's decision not to add to its current slate of stimulative policies is becoming increasingly uncommon among global central banks.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Oct 30, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on the workforce in the years to come

Axios' Mike Allen, Hans Nichols, and Niala Boodhoo hosted a conversation on how the next presidential term will impact the economy and workforce, featuring White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Joe Biden's policy director Stef Feldman and The Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson.

Larry Kudlow discussed the breakdown of stimulus talks between Republicans and Democrats and President Trump's economic performance over the past four years.

  • On Trump’s economic record and plan for a second term, which has been criticized as vague: "The president has a track record. He's the incumbent. He has a very clear track record with a very clear set of economic principles. And he will provide more of the same."

Stef Feldman unpacked Vice President Biden's economic platform and the economic impact of COVID-19.

  • On this the most recent U.S. GDP report: "Our economy plunged into a recession because of President Trump's failure to have a plan to get the virus under control...Q3 growth wasn't enough to pull us out of the ditch that President Trump drove us into."

Dana Peterson discussed the recent GDP report as well as how the central banks and individual banks can contribute to economic equity.

  • On rewiring our economy for a more inclusive future: "We must tackle these issues on multiple fronts. When you think about access to banking, many people are unbanked...Individual banks can do more in terms of making sure that people have access to credit and that they're not being denied for reasons that could potentially be linked to some kind of bias."

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei hosted a View from the Top segment with USAFacts Steve Ballmer and discussed the U.S.'s economic trajectory.

  • On the impact of the COVID-19 stimulus package: "The decline in unemployment started to occur as soon as the government started putting stimulus back into the economy. Obviously, the stimulus for business — the PPP program — was undoubtedly a part of that."

Thank you USAFacts for sponsoring this event.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies and insiders are holding off on stock buybacks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top executives at big companies known as corporate insiders bought back shares of their own firms' stock at the second lowest rate in at least two years last month, even as speculators continued to buy the dip.

Why it matters: Insiders are typically bullish on their own company and buy when prices fall, but declined to do so after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell by at least 2% during the month, the second consecutive month of declines. (The Dow fell 6%, its worst monthly showing since March's historic drop.)

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow