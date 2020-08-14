2 hours ago - Science

Scientists discover blue whirl fire is made from three flames

Blue whirl. Photo: Sriram Bharath Hariharan/University of Maryland

A fire phenomenon known as the blue whirl can emerge from fire tornadoes. This week scientists reported new details of the structure of the mysterious clean-burning flame.

Why it matters: Researchers hope to one day harness the blue whirl as a source of energy and to clean up fuel spills. To do that, they need to understand the flame's form — and how it might be controlled.

Background: A team at the University of Maryland discovered the blue whirl in 2016 when testing the idea of using fire whirls, products of intense heat and wind, to clean up oil spilled on water.

  • Fire whirls generate soot (though not as much as typical fires) — small particles of carbon produced when fuel isn't completely burned and that give a flame its yellow color.
  • In a lab, the whirls can transition to become blue whirls, in which the fuel is completely combusted and no soot is produced.

What they did: Joseph Chung, Xiao Zhang and their colleagues at the University of Maryland created a computer simulation of the blue whirl and compared it with video of the flame forming in the lab.

  • They found the whirl is made up of "a diffusion flame and premixed rich and lean flames — all of which meet in a fourth structure, a triple flame that appears as a whirling blue ring," they write in Science Advances.
  • Blue whirls haven't been seen in nature. Why and under what conditions they may occur in nature are still open questions, says Chung.

What's next: "This is a first step to applying the blue whirl to a more practical application," says Zhang. There are more questions, she adds, for example: whether a larger blue whirl can be created so it can burn more effectively (it is currently just a few inches in size) and whether it can burn faster.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 20,755,406 — Total deaths: 752,225— Total recoveries: 12,917,934Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 5,246,760 — Total deaths: 167,052 — Total recoveries: 1,774,648 — Total tests: 64,831,306Map.
  3. Politics: House Democrats to investigate scientist leading "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine projectMcConnell announces Senate will not hold votes until Sept. 8 unless stimulus deal is reached.
  4. 2020: Biden calls for 3-month national mask mandateBiden and Harris to receive coronavirus briefings 4 times a week.
  5. States: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to drop lawsuit over Atlanta's mask mandate.
  6. Business: Why the CARES Act makes 2020 the best year for companies to lose money.
  7. Public health: Fauci's guidance on pre-vaccine coronavirus treatments Cases are falling, but don't get too comfortable.
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he intends to give RNC speech on White House lawn

President Trump speaking to reporters on South Lawn in July. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump told the New York Post on Thursday that he plans to deliver his Republican National Convention speech from the White House lawn, despite bipartisan criticism of the optics and legality of the location.

Why it matters: Previous presidents avoided blurring staged campaign-style events — like party conventions — with official business of governing on the White House premises, per Politico.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
4 hours ago - Health

Fauci's guidance on pre-vaccine coronavirus treatments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Antibody drugs and various medicine cocktails against the coronavirus are progressing and may provide some relief before vaccines.

The big picture: Everyone wants to know how and when they can return to "normal" life, as vaccines are not expected to be ready for most Americans for at least a year. Two therapies are known to be helpful, and more could be announced by late September, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

