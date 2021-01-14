Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Blue Origin launches test of its suborbital space system

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The New Shepard takes flight. Photo: Blue Origin

Blue Origin's New Shepard space system, designed to one day take paying customers to suborbital space, took flight from Texas on Thursday for an uncrewed test.

Why it matters: The company — founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos — is inching closer to launching its first customers.

Details: The launch marked the first test for an upgraded New Shepard capsule, equipped with temperature regulation, display panels and speakers with a microphone for future customers.

  • It was also the first flight for this particular New Shepard booster.
  • Blue Origin also flew "Mannequin Skywalker" — its flight test dummy — aboard the capsule to monitor the stresses future fliers might face.
  • The rocket landed back on Earth while the capsule came back to the ground under parachutes after reaching more than 350,000 feet in altitude.

The big picture: Blue Origin isn't the only company working to get a piece of the suborbital space tourism market.

  • Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is developing a space plane that will fly people to the edge of space and bring them back home.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
7 mins ago - Podcasts

The vaccine pipeline, beyond Pfizer and Moderna

America has become a two-vaccine nation, but plenty of other companies are continuing to work on new vaccines that could increase supply and accelerate the country's goal of herd immunity.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the vaccine pipeline with Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist and biotech blogger.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
32 mins ago - Economy & Business

The complex new landscape of going public

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The question is no longer whether a company should go public; it's how.

Why it matters: The much-resented traditional IPO, run by Wall Street and largely for Wall Street, now has competition. A lot of it.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to pick Jaime Harrison to head Democratic National Committee

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

President-elect Biden plans to pick former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to chair the Democratic National Committee, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Harrison rose to national prominence while running in 2020 to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of President Trump. The Democrat smashed the all-time Senate fundraising record by raising $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, but he ultimately lost to Graham by 10 points.

