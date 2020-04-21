42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Bloomberg News offers free subscriptions to college students

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bloomberg Media is offering free subscriptions to college and grad students worldwide for three months starting Wednesday, April 22. They'll have free access to Bloomberg.com and its mobile app until July 31.

Why it matters: A typical monthly Bloomberg subscription is $34.99, although U.S. students can access it for $9.99. That makes this an expensive giveaway, particularly for international students.

Details: Students can register with their university address for verification. Free subscriptions will not include access to The Information, which Bloomberg began offering in bundled subscriptions earlier this year.

  • Bloomberg Media says the thinking behind the effort is to give students access to as much information as possible as they try to navigate what this pandemic means for their future.

The big picture: Bloomberg's offer follows similar efforts, like that from The New York Times and Verizon, to offer students free access to what's typically costly journalism during the coronavirus crisis.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Bloomberg spent $1 billion on 104-day presidential campaign

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses the media after suspending his campaign in New York City on March 04. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Billionaire former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion during his Democratic presidential campaign that lasted for 104 days — including $176 million in March, a filing to the Federal Election Commission Monday shows.

The big picture: Bloomberg won 55 delegates and one contest in the primary, in American Samoa, after paying out about $18 million per delegate. He spent over $580 million on advertising and a campaign operation of 2,400 staff in 43 states from his November launch to his campaign suspension in March. He paid $23.3 million in salary, fees, payroll taxes and fringe benefits. Some former staffers filed a lawsuit after he reneged on a vow to pay them through November, even if he weren't the nominee.

Go deeper: Letter from Planet Bloomberg

Keep ReadingArrow15 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Sara Fischer

Fandango buys video service Vudu from Walmart

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fandango, the digital movie ticketing company owned mostly by NBCUniversal, has acquired the free, ad-supported video service Vudu from Walmart, Vudu announced Monday. Deal terms weren't disclosed.

Why it matters: Big media companies are investing in ad-supported streaming services that could help them transition their dying TV ad businesses to digital while also bolstering their streaming offerings.

Go deeperArrow18 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health