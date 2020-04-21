Bloomberg News offers free subscriptions to college students

Bloomberg Media is offering free subscriptions to college and grad students worldwide for three months starting Wednesday, April 22. They'll have free access to Bloomberg.com and its mobile app until July 31.

Why it matters: A typical monthly Bloomberg subscription is $34.99, although U.S. students can access it for $9.99. That makes this an expensive giveaway, particularly for international students.

Details: Students can register with their university address for verification. Free subscriptions will not include access to The Information, which Bloomberg began offering in bundled subscriptions earlier this year.

Bloomberg Media says the thinking behind the effort is to give students access to as much information as possible as they try to navigate what this pandemic means for their future.

The big picture: Bloomberg's offer follows similar efforts, like that from The New York Times and Verizon, to offer students free access to what's typically costly journalism during the coronavirus crisis.