54 mins ago - Health

Blood test startup Karius raises $165 million

Bob Herman

Photo: Donat Sorokin\TASS via Getty Images

Karius, a startup that tests for and identifies infectious diseases, has raised $165 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2.

The big picture: Diagnosing infections is difficult and time-consuming, but Karius says its sequencing test makes the process easier and quicker because everything can be done from standard blood draws.

How it works: Hospitals pay $2,000 for every Karius test, which involves getting a patient's blood and shipping the samples to Karius' lab in California, said Karius CEO and co-founder Mickey Kertesz.

  • The test, which has some company-funded research, extracts a certain kind of DNA from the blood and tests it for 1,400 microbes. That differs from other companies that also test for pathogens from blood.
  • Karius then reports what the specific infection is within 24 hours, instead of spending days or weeks on multiple tests, and that informs doctors of what treatment to use.

Between the lines: Theranos has created a wave of skepticism with blood testing. But 100 hospitals already use the Karius test, and the company has been "very open about what we do" to hospitals and investors, Kertesz said.

  • He plans to use the new funding to conduct more clinical research of Karius' test, as well as develop its technology.
  • The money will also go toward a sales push to get more hospitals to use the test. He did not disclose revenues or test volume.
  • "Hospitals can save a lot of money and [improve] mortality, compared to what they would otherwise spend on invasive biopsies or extended stays in the ICU," Kertesz said.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

FDA allows states to test for coronavirus for faster results

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shipped the diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus to more than 100 public health labs nationwide, allowing states to test for coronavirus cases themselves and receive results quicker.

Why it matters: The FDA bypassed usual regulatory channels to distribute the test under an Emergency Use Authorization, which has been used in life-threatening situations like MERS, Ebola and the Zika virus.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Nonprofit hospitals' charity care disparities

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Nonprofit hospitals that did the best financially provided less charity care relative to their income than their less-well-off peers, according to a new study in JAMA.

The big picture: Nonprofit hospitals are required to provide charity care in exchange for their tax-exempt status, but they're increasingly under fire for their aggressive bill collection practices against low-income patients.

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

U.S. hospitals begin preparing for the coronavirus

A health worker at Suizhou Central Hospital in Suizhou, China. Photo: Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via Getty Images

Even though the risk to Americans remains low, hospitals across the U.S. are making sure they're ready for the coronavirus, STAT reports.

Why it matters: If the virus does spread within the U.S., hospitals being caught flat-footed would be a travesty.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - Health