Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Monday that the deadly Capitol Hill insurrection hurt the U.S. standing as a nation that defends democracy and human rights.

Why it matters: The U.S. has traditionally been a leading voice in condemning political violence around the world. Many world leaders reacted with horror to images broadcast around the globe of rioting supporters of former President Trump on Jan. 6.

What he's saying: "There's no doubt that our ability to speak with that strong voice for democracy and human rights took a hit with what happened on January 6 and happened at the Capitol," Blinken told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.