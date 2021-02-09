Sign up for our daily briefing

Blinken: Capitol riots damaged U.S. standing as defender of democracy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US State Department during the first visit of President Biden (L) in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Monday that the deadly Capitol Hill insurrection hurt the U.S. standing as a nation that defends democracy and human rights.

Why it matters: The U.S. has traditionally been a leading voice in condemning political violence around the world. Many world leaders reacted with horror to images broadcast around the globe of rioting supporters of former President Trump on Jan. 6.

What he's saying: "There's no doubt that our ability to speak with that strong voice for democracy and human rights took a hit with what happened on January 6 and happened at the Capitol," Blinken told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

  • "But I've got to tell you I actually see the glass as half full on that, because we had a peaceful transition of power pursuant to our Constitution."

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment 2.0: A tale of the tapes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense team both plan to rely heavily on video during the former president's trial this week, and will try to use the opposing party's words against them, sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump's team, which will consist of four lawyers present on the Senate floor, is expected to make the First Amendment a focal point of their defense. Meanwhile, the House Democratic managers plan to show a series of videos designed to shock the Senate chamber and play on members' emotions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump team cut ads too outrageous even for him

Screengrab from an unused Trump campaign ad. Obtained by Axios.

Donald Trump is going on trial tomorrow for outlandish behavior culminating with his alleged incitement of the Capitol riot, but some newly surfaced ads his campaign considered for the 2020 election were so far-fetched even he vetoed them.

Driving the news: One ad portrayed Joe Biden as a predator. Another took aim at his health, showing Biden coughing repeatedly at his podium. A third mocked CNN anchor Don Lemon, showing him slowly morph into a clown.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
  7. World: The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow