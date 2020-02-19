54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Freed Blagojevich says he's "profoundly grateful" to Trump

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich before turning himself in to authorities in Littleton, Colorado, to begin his prison sentence in 2012. Photo: Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich thanked President Trump from Denver International Airport before catching a flight back to Chicago following his release from prison — hours after Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence for extortion, bribery and corruption.

What he's saying: "I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump and it’s a profound and everlasting gratitude," the former contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," who was eight years into his sentence for crimes including seeking to sell an appointment to former President Obama's old Senate seat, told WGN-TV. "He didn’t have to do this, he’s a Republican president and I was a Democratic governor."

Trump pardons the swamp

Rod Blagojevich in 2010. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump announced Tuesday that he would commute former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for extortion, bribery and corruption — as well as issue full pardons for former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and financier Michael Milken.

The big picture: The president's clemency spree largely benefitted white-collar criminals convicted of crimes like corruption, gambling fraud and racketeering, undercutting his message of "draining the swamp."

Trump's sense of invincibility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios.

President Trump often says he's the smartest person in the room on virtually every topic. Now, after taking several risks on what he privately calls "big shit" and avoiding catastrophe, Trump and his entire inner circle convey supreme self-confidence, bordering on a sense of invincibility.

The state of play: Three years into Trump's presidency, their view is the naysayers are always wrong. They point to Iran, impeachment, Middle East peace. Every day, Trump grows more confident in his gut and less deterrable. Over the last month, 10 senior administration officials have described this sentiment to me. Most of them share it.

Trump calls prosecutors' sentence request for Roger Stone "disgraceful"

President Trump speaks during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted early Tuesday that it is "disgraceful" that prosecutors requested his associate Roger Stone serve seven to nine years in prison for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

"This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"
