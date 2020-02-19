Freed Blagojevich says he's "profoundly grateful" to Trump

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich thanked President Trump from Denver International Airport before catching a flight back to Chicago following his release from prison — hours after Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence for extortion, bribery and corruption.

What he's saying: "I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump and it’s a profound and everlasting gratitude," the former contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," who was eight years into his sentence for crimes including seeking to sell an appointment to former President Obama's old Senate seat, told WGN-TV. "He didn’t have to do this, he’s a Republican president and I was a Democratic governor."

