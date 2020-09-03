1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Blackstone Group, GIP make offer on railroad operator Kansas City Southern

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Blackstone Group and Global Infrastructure Partners have made a second offer to buy Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. No word yet on price, but any accepted deal expected to be worth north of $20 billion.

Why it matters: Kansas City Southern is one of North America's largest freight railroads, with a major share of traffic between the U.S. and Mexico.

  • Market reax: Kansas City Southern stock rose more than 4% on the news, giving it a current market cap of around $18.3 billion.
  • The bottom line: "Kansas City Southern is in the midst of implementing a new operating plan that calls for running fewer, longer trains on a tighter schedule. The overhaul will require fewer locomotives and railcars and has boosted the company’s profits and shares." — Cara Lombardo & Miriam Gottfried, WSJ

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

New Apple ad pokes rivals over privacy

Photo: Apple

In a new TV ad out today, Apple features people inappropriately blurting out private information in public places.

Why it matters: With this bit of satire, Apple aims to win over consumers with a privacy-first message — and also to paint itself as a force for good amid the public debate over Big Tech's power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
3 hours ago - Sports

How grading agencies drove the trading card boom

Photo: Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Following a decades-long downturn due to overproduction and dwindling interest, the trading card industry is booming.

The state of play: The boom was aided by the emergence of grading agencies, which fundamentally changed the art of card collecting, while attracting a new type of clientele and, in some cases, incentivizing fraud.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The stock market keeps rising

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stocks continue their surge, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all finishing the day higher on Wednesday, as seemingly every sector of the market has rallied since the start of the third quarter.

What it means: The "buy anything" rally continues as reopening and stay-at-home stocks both remain bid and every sector of the S&P has seen a sizable jump since the quarter began on July 1.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow