Blackstone Group leads minority investment in Tricon Residential

The Blackstone Group is leading a $300 million minority investment in Tricon Residential, owner of more than 30,000 single-family rental homes.

Why it matters: This is Blackstone's return to the single-family rental market, which it dominated until cashing out of Invitation Homes late last year.

  • It also reflects how single-family rent collections have outperformed apartment rent collections during the pandemic.

The bottom line: "Single-family rentals have been around for decades, but Wall Street viewed scattered-site portfolios as difficult to manage. That changed following the U.S. foreclosure crisis, when firms like Blackstone began assembling massive holdings and developing new property-management systems," writes Bloomberg.

House committee launches contempt proceedings against Pompeo

The House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Friday that it will launch contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for records related to the State Department's involvement in attempts to link Joe Biden to corruption in Ukraine.

Why it matters: Democrats on the committee say that Pompeo gave similar documents to Senate Republicans, alleging he has undertaken a "transparently political misuse of Department resources" and shown "an unprecedented record of obstruction and defiance of the House’s constitutional oversight authority."

Israel lists first commercial flight to UAE

Israel’s airport authority on Friday listed the departure of a commercial Israeli airliner to the United Arab Emirates on its planned schedule for the first time.

Why it matters: The milestone flight is another sign of progress in the U.S.-brokered normalization deal between the two countries that was announced two weeks ago.

Kamala Harris says officer in Jacob Blake shooting should be charged

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told NBC's "Today" that the police officer that shot Jacob Blake multiple times in the back, leaving him paralyzed, should face charges, based on what she saw in the video of the incident.

Why it matters: It is rare for officers to be charged in the deaths of Black Americans, as seen in an Axios review of the most prominent cases of police killings.

