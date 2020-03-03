41 mins ago - Science

NASA spacecraft snaps a fortuitous shot of a black hole 30,000 light-years away

Miriam Kramer

Gif: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/MIT/Harvard

Sometimes the best photos are taken by accident. NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was exploring an asteroid not far from Earth when it unexpectedly caught sight of a black hole 30,000 light-years away.

What they found: OSIRIS-REx detected the black hole using an instrument designed to measure the effect solar particles are having on its target asteroid, Bennu.

  • The spacecraft was able to spot the black hole as it ate material from its companion star, causing the system to glow in X-ray light.
  • Japan's MAXI telescope first discovered the black hole system — named MAXI J0637-430 — in November 2019, with NASA's NICER also detecting the X-rays emitted by the binary not long after.

