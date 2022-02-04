Sign up for our daily briefing

28 states have a Black representative in Congress — 20 have never had one

Stef W. Kight
Data: U.S. House of Representatives; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Twenty-eight states currently have at least one Black member of Congress representing them, with New York having more than any other state, according to data from the House Office of the Historian.

Why it matters: The data provides insight into how long it has taken for Black Americans to be fairly represented in the halls of Congress, news coming as the nation marks Black History Month.

  • Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi and Rep. Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina were the first Black Americans to serve in Congress, starting in 1870.
  • Both were Republicans.
  • Since then, 175 Black Americans have served as representatives, delegates or senators, according to the House Office of the Historian.

By the numbers: Twenty states have never had a Black representative in the House or the Senate.

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.) became the first Black member of Congress to represent her state after being elected in 2020.

  • Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina had the first Black congressional members who first served in the 40th Congress.
  • Illinois has had the highest number of Black House representatives over its history, at 19.
  • There have only ever been 11 Black U.S. senators. Three of them represented Illinois.

Stef W. KightAndrew Solender
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats snag redistricting wins

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democrats have drawn themselves aggressive maps in Illinois and New York as part of their efforts to overcome perceived Republican redistricting strengths this midterm year.

  • They've also been in position to veto some GOP maps and win court challenges to Republican districts.

Why it matters: The wins are adding up, with Democrats now set to potentially gain two to three seats through redistricting.

Shawna Chen
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

2022's first trans athlete ban signed into law in South Dakota

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell via Getty Images

South Dakota on Thursday became the first state in 2022 to enact a transgender athlete ban.

Why it matters: The new law signed by Gov. Kristi Noem (R) bars trans girls and women from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity. It's the 10th state in the U.S. to implement such a measure, according to think tank Movement Advancement Project.

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 22 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as other parts of it experienced damaging ice accumulations.

