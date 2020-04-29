Bill de Blasio sent police to break up a New York City rabbi's funeral, his press secretary said, as the mayor denounced via Twitter Tuesday night the holding of gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: De Blasio called the large funeral gathering in Williamsburg "unacceptable." "When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed," he tweeted. "And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus." But Some Jewish leaders criticized de Blasio for singling out "one specific ethnic community."

The big picture: More than 17,600 people had died of COVID-19 in New York City by Wednesday morning — the highest toll in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. The city has confirmed over 157,700 cases, according to official NYC Health figures.

What they're saying: "My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period," de Blasio tweeted.

"We have lost so many these last two months + I understand the instinct to gather to mourn. But large gatherings will only lead to more deaths + more families in mourning. We will not allow this. I have instructed the NYPD to have one standard for this whole city: zero tolerance," he added.

City Council member Chaim Deutsch, who represents the 48th district in Brooklyn, tweeted that de Blasio's criticism "has to be a joke." "Did the Mayor of NYC really just single out one specific ethnic community (a community that has been the target of increasing hate crimes in HIS city) as being noncompliant?? Has he been to a park lately? (What am I saying - of course he has!)," Deutsch said.

[S]ingling out one community is ridiculous. Every neighborhood has people who are being non-compliant. To speak to an entire ethnic group as though we are all flagrantly violating precautions is offensive, it’s stereotyping, and it’s inviting antisemitism. I’m truly stunned.

— Deutsch tweet

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council called de Blasio a "bigot" via Twitter and accused him of failing to observe physical distancing on Tuesday night.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.