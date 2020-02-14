NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio endorses Sanders

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2020 presidential election on Friday, the Sanders campaign said in a statement.

The big picture: Sanders won the New Hampshire primary with two moderates — former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar — close on his heels.

Sanders came out on top in the first post-Iowa national poll following the state's error-riddled caucus, in which Buttigieg held a razor-thin margin of victory over the senator.

in the first post-Iowa national poll following the state's error-riddled caucus, in which Buttigieg held a razor-thin margin of victory over the senator. De Blasio dropped out of the 2020 race last September, after running for about four months.

What to watch: De Blasio will rally with Sanders in Nevada over the weekend, the campaign said, and join the senator on Sunday in Carson City.

What he's saying: “I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in a Friday statement issued by the Sanders campaign.

“New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down. I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that’s exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades."

