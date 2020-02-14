NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio endorses Sanders
Sanders and de Blasio in New York in 2017. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2020 presidential election on Friday, the Sanders campaign said in a statement.
The big picture: Sanders won the New Hampshire primary with two moderates — former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar — close on his heels.
- Sanders came out on top in the first post-Iowa national poll following the state's error-riddled caucus, in which Buttigieg held a razor-thin margin of victory over the senator.
- De Blasio dropped out of the 2020 race last September, after running for about four months.
What to watch: De Blasio will rally with Sanders in Nevada over the weekend, the campaign said, and join the senator on Sunday in Carson City.
What he's saying: “I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in a Friday statement issued by the Sanders campaign.
- “New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down. I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that’s exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades."