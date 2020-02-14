49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio endorses Sanders

Orion Rummler

Sanders and de Blasio in New York in 2017. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2020 presidential election on Friday, the Sanders campaign said in a statement.

The big picture: Sanders won the New Hampshire primary with two moderates — former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar — close on his heels.

What to watch: De Blasio will rally with Sanders in Nevada over the weekend, the campaign said, and join the senator on Sunday in Carson City. 

What he's saying: “I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in a Friday statement issued by the Sanders campaign.

  • “New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down. I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that’s exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades."

Go deeper: Bill de Blasio on the issues, in under 500 words

Go deeper

Axios

Polls show Buttigieg bounce after debate night

Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg moved into a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, in a Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released Friday night.

By the numbers: Buttigieg is at 25% and Sanders polls at 24%. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was at 14% and Joe Biden was only at 11%. The margin of error is 4.4 points.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Bernie Sanders' uneasy New Hampshire win

Sanders at his victory speech in Manchester. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders' victory in the New Hampshire primary was real, but he had two moderates close on his heels — suggesting that Democrats aren't ready to hand the nomination to a socialist without a longer fight.

The big picture: Amy Klobuchar's surprisingly strong showing, along with the close margin between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, was a reality check on the idea that the moderate wing of the Democratic Party has disappeared.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy