Bill Ackman's hedge fund acquired over 3.1 million Netflix shares

Pershing Square, the hedge fund led by Bill Ackman, disclosed that it acquired more than 3.1 million shares of Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX).

Why it matters: This is a major vote of confidence in the current strategy of Netflix, whose shares have tumbled due to slowed subscriber growth. That said, investors will watch to see if Ackman agitates for a faster/slower move into gaming or alternate content areas like fitness.

What Ackman said: "I have long admired Reed Hastings and the remarkable company he and his team have built. We are delighted that the market has presented us with this opportunity."

Details: Ackman's has around a 0.68% stake in Netflix, making him a top 20 shareholder. His position was valued at nearly $1.2 billion as of Wednesday's market close, but shares were higher in pre-market trading today on the news.

The bottom line: "Ackman hasn't run a proxy fight since 2017 when he lost his bid for seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc. Since then, he has moved to a less combative approach, talking up his recent investments in companies like Starbucks and Universal Music Group." — Lucas Shaw & Jessica Park, Bloomberg