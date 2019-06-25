Bill Gates told Axios that he doesn't really understand the calls by some presidential candidates to break up Big Tech.

What he's saying: "It's unclear to me what benefit you want to gain," he told Axios' Amy Harder and Ben Geman on Monday in an interview, following his appearance at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C. "If your problem is bullying or privacy, does splitting companies apart — you have to really think of what the problem is."