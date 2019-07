Details: AbbVie, which now sells Humira, did not invent the drug. It bought the smaller biotech that did.

Once it owned Humira, AbbVie protected it with a thicket of patents — roughly 136 of them, and it has aggressively sued to protect those patents. It has also raised its list prices every year and spent big on marketing.

And now, with Humira competition inevitably approaching, AbbVie is buying Allergan, where it will benefit from the lucrative market for Botox and other cosmetic products.

Why it matters: This is increasingly how the industry works.

Small biotechs patented two-thirds of the novel drugs the FDA approved last year; Big Pharma companies only developed one-quarter of them.

Most Big Pharma companies are expected to reduce their research and development budgets.

The bottom line, per Mukherjee: "Hundreds of millions go to marketing and legal-fortress building, while innovation and scientific discovery — ostensibly the beating heart of the biopharmaceutical industry — is often imported from the outside."

