Unpacking Big Oil's divergence from the industry's most powerful lobbying group

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Here's a big question now that Total is bailing on the American Petroleum Institute: Will any other big companies also leave?

Catch up fast: Total, the French multinational, said Friday that differences over climate policy prompted the decision to end its membership.

What we're watching: Other European-based majors that have generally been more active on climate than the U.S. sector. They haven't signaled plans to follow Total.

Where it stands: BP said it's continuing to monitor memberships in groups it views as only "partially aligned" on the topic — including API.

  • But it also said, "We remain committed to trying to influence those associations from within."
  • Shell's statement in response to Total's move notes: "API is moving closer to Shell’s own stated views. As a result, we feel it’s beneficial to remain a member so we can continue to advocate for change from within."

The intrigue: API's posture is evolving. The Washington Examiner last week noticed a subtle shift in the group's climate policy stance.

Why it matters: API is the industry's most powerful lobbying group Total's decision is a sign of tensions within the sector over climate. BP, Shell, Equinor and Total have previously left some other trade groups.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The beginning of the beginning for Biden's climate push

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Joe Biden's inauguration and the days right after will bring a rat-tat-tat burst of climate policy moves, but keep this in mind amid the splashy pledges: pushing through most of his agenda will be a long, uncertain slog.

Why it matters: Biden's climate plan is far more expansive than anything contemplated under President Obama. But for all the immediate pledges, it will take years to see how far Biden gets.

Go deeper
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's inflation danger

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal has economists and bullish market analysts revising their U.S. growth expectations higher, predicting a reflation of the economy in 2021 and possibly more booming returns for risk assets.

Yes, but: Others are warning that what's expected to be reflation could actually show up as inflation, a much less welcome phenomenon.

Go deeper
Ina Fried, author of Login
4 hours ago - Technology

CES was largely irrelevant this year

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Forced online by the pandemic and overshadowed by the attack on the Capitol, the 2021 edition of CES was mostly an afterthought as media's attention focused elsewhere.

Why it matters: The consumer electronics trade show is the cornerstone event for the Consumer Technology Association and Las Vegas has been the traditional early-January gathering place for the tech industry.

Go deeper