Big companies widen lead in AI research

The cripplingly high computational costs of top-notch AI research increasingly means that only a handful of big companies are able to do top-flight AI research.

Why it matters: AI will do more than any other technology to shape our future. If only the Googles and the Microsofts of the world have the resources needed to move the field forward, it will solidify their power — and possibly strangle innovation.

By the numbers: It likely cost the Microsoft-funded research group OpenAI more than $10 million to train GPT-3, its cutting-edge, new natural language processing algorithm, according to the annual State of AI Report published Thursday.

  • That's because these models are created by essentially throwing ever-increasing amounts of data at the thorny problems of AI. Processing all of that data takes lots of computational power — and compute costs money.

Of note: OpenAI was originally founded as a nonprofit with the purpose of pursuing AI research for the benefit of all humanity.

  • But last year it set up a for-profit arm and accepted a billion-dollar investment from Microsoft.
  • Last month Microsoft announced it would be exclusively licensing GPT-3.

Context: In the future the costs of developing these massive models may become prohibitive even for the richest tech companies.

  • The report found that without major research breakthroughs, reducing the error rate for ImageNet — a massive database used for visual recognition research — from 11.5% to 1% could cost $100 billion billion. (Yes that's two "billions.")

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 35,238,623 — Total deaths: 1,038,027 — Total recoveries: 24,545,482Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,419,594 — Total deaths: 209,737 — Total recoveries: 2,911,699 — Total tests: 107,874,833Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus is in control.
  4. Politics: Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday — Trump's health: What we knowTrumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  5. Business: Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. Sports: The NFL continues despite postponed games and multiple players testing positive for the coronavirus.
  7. 🎧 Listen: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Everyone turns to Twitter as Trump battles COVID-19

As Americans collectively process the president's bout with COVID-19, they are solidifying Twitter's role as both our national water cooler and key source of official and unofficial information.

Why it matters: Twitter's architecture makes it a natural forum to turn to during key news moments, and the crisis has shown the platform's continuing value in that role. But the moment is also displaying many of the service's weaknesses — a vulnerability to rumor and speculation, security gaps, and inconsistent rules enforcement.

Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty

Stocks rallied overnight in Asia and U.S. stock futures are poised to open higher as markets have shown little impact from news that President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

The state of play: Even in the immediate aftermath of Trump sharing the news on Twitter, currency and Treasury markets, which historically have been more attuned to economic and geopolitical upheaval than stocks, had little reaction.

