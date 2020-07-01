2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Big business plunges into police reform

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Business Roundtable called on Congress in a statement Wednesday to pass a police reform bill before its August recess.

Why it matters: The announcement by Business Roundtable, made up of CEOs of America’s 193 largest companies, reflects the rising pressure on corporations — from values-centric employees, shareholders and customers — to take stands on controversial public issues they once would have avoided.

The big picture: The business group issued a list of recommendations as Republicans and Democrats compete over differing police reform bills.

  • It recommends that Congress invest in community policing programs and creates a national police misconduct registry to catalog officer disciplinary records, which it believes will promote public accountability.
  • It also backs establishing a minimum national standard on the use of lethal and non-lethal force, banning chokeholds and carotid holds — except when deadly force is warranted — and creating higher standards for the use of no-knock warrants.

What they're saying: “Corporate America cannot sit this one out,” AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement. "CEOs are leaning forward and saying 'We have a problem.' You cannot watch the George Floyd video and say 'we don't have a problem.'"

  • "There's a national outcry for reform. With these policy recommendations as a starting point for possible bipartisan consensus, we call on all Members of Congress to act in urgency and get something done and signed into law before August."

Movies are out, sports are in

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

July is typically a quiet month for American sports. The kind of quiet that leads to routine double-plays making SportsCenter's "Top 10," and saw July get just 0.5% of votes in our pre-coronavirus "best sports month" poll (poor August got 0%).

The state fo play: For Hollywood, it's quite the opposite. Studies suggest we're more likely to go to movies when the weather is warm and kids are out of school, so July is one of the biggest box-office months and a prime blockbuster release window.

Trump vs. Biden: Senility becomes 2020 flashpoint

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Senility is becoming an overt line of attack for the first time in a modern U.S. presidential campaign.

Why it matters: As Americans live longer and work later into life and there's more awareness about the science of aging, we're also seeing politicians test the boundaries of electability. Biden is 77; Trump, now 74, already is the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

The big divide over the next stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As lawmakers turn their attention to another coronavirus stimulus package, Republicans and Democrats each say they’ve learned many lessons from the $2 trillion CARES Act. The problem is, they can’t agree on what those lessons were.

Why it matters: With just an 11-day window in late July to act, and without the market free-fall of March to motivate them, Congress may choke on a compromise package that many economists see as necessary to keep the economy upright.

