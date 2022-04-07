Big business loses its political allies

Most political pundits expect at least one house of Congress to switch hands this fall, and there could be more power shifts in 2024.

But one thing won't change, no matter which political party is in charge: antipathy toward big business, which often manifests as antitrust enforcement.

Republicans are no longer Corporate America's ally, with many GOP candidates viewing a Chamber of Commerce endorsement as akin to a scarlet letter. It's a massive transformation, driven by Donald Trump's particular brand of populism, and extends beyond the highest-profile punching bags in Silicon Valley.

Democrats have for decades given big business the side-eye, even when allying on some recent social issues, and the Biden administration has taken an increasingly tough line on corporate mergers.

To be sure, most big businesses did well in the Trump era and also are thriving under Biden. But their ability to grow inorganically is increasingly being challenged.

The bottom line: There is bipartisan unity in reflexively opposing big business mergers. It's not on the list when CEOs gripe about uncertainties, even though they may wish it was.