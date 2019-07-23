Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up 2 endorsements Monday in the race to challenge President Trump in the 2020 election — senior Congressional Black Caucus member Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Details: Johnson told the Dallas News she's backing Biden over other Democratic presidential candidates, including Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro, because the U.S. needs a leader "who can bring people together and get our country back on the right track." Duggan told AP Biden has spent his career watching out for the U.S. working class.

