Thursday night frights for Biden White House

Reproduced from Homebase; Chart: Axios Visuals 

President-elect Joe Biden is building an economic team to deal with a post-COVID economic free fall, and a jobs report coming out Friday — expected to show reduced hiring last month — is anticipated to give that group a preview of coming attractions.

Why it matters: Biden's economic advisers are worried any failure to inject money into the economy now will only multiply their challenges once they take office, but President Trump remains fixated on litigating his election loss.

Between the lines: Data from Homebase, which manages digital timecards for 100,000 small businesses and is monitored by Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, could show hiring down to pre-summer levels.

  • Biden's team has always contemplated the need for lame-duck stimulus but there has also been concern that it could crowd out his $3 trillion "Build Back Better" plan.
  • Many Democrats worry that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to any additional relief this month, he'll be hesitant to open the checkbook again next year.

But, but, but: Some Democrats close to Biden argue that the immediate dangers — from a potential eviction crisis to food insecurity — grow with every day of inaction.

  • While Biden fully endorsed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's stimulus effort this week, he said on CNN that it would just be a "start."
  • “We are going to need more,” he said. “I am going to have to ask for more.”

The bottom line: As in the beginning of the Obama administration, the Thursday nights before a jobs report will be tense in the White House. That is when Cecilia Rouse, Biden's choice to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, will give him a memo breaking down the next day's press release.

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
Dec 2, 2020 - Economy & Business

Biden's economic team will write a new crisis playbook

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden's economic team faces a daunting task helping the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs or otherwise been financially ravaged by the coronavirus. But most of them have first-hand crisis experience, dating back to when Barack Obama inherited a crumbling economy when he took office in 2009.

Why it matters: Most of President-elect Biden's economic nominees served in the Obama administration, and wish that they could have gone bigger to help America recover from the 2008 financial crisis. But it's not going to be easy for them to push through massive fiscal spending in 2021.

Axios
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden taps Brian Deese to lead National Economic Council

Brian Deese (L) in 2015 with special envoy for climate change Todd Stern (C) and Secretary of State John Kerry (R). Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has selected Brian Deese, a former Obama climate and economic aide and head of sustainable investing at BlackRock, to serve as director of the National Economic Council.

Why it matters: The influential position does not require Senate confirmation, but Deese's time working for BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager and an investor in fossil fuels, has made him a target of criticism from progressives.

Alayna TreeneShawna Chen
Dec 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell circulates revised GOP coronavirus stimulus plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with reporters today in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell circulated a new framework for coronavirus stimulus legislation to Republican members on Tuesday that would establish a fresh round of funding for the small-business Paycheck Protection Program and implement widespread liability protections, according to a copy of the draft proposal obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: The revised GOP relief plan comes after McConnell's meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, during which they went over in detail what provisions would get backing from President Trump.

