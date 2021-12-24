President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden surprised patients at the Children's National Hospital on Friday for a Christmas Eve celebration.

Driving the news: First ladies typically visit the hospital's patients during the holidays, but the president joined her this year — the first time a sitting president joined his wife, according to AP.

The first lady read "Olaf’s Night Before Christmas" to the patients, the White House said.

In photos:

First Lady Jill Biden and President Biden visit the Children's National Hospital Friday. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

Biden speaks with a child. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

Children gather around the Christmas tree with the Bidens. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP