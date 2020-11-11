In photos: Americans pay tribute on Veterans Day

Veterans and their families, active members of the military, President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump gathered throughout the day Wednesday to pay tribute to those who served the U.S. in the armed forces.

Details: Set against the backdrop of the raging coronavirus pandemic, Biden and his wife, Jill, visited the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia Wednesday morning around the same time that Trump and his family visited the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

A look at the scene...

People join New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for a Veteran's Day ceremony aboard the Intrepid Museum on Nov. 11 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Veterans of the Vietnam War and others gather at the Vietnam War Memorial in Manhattan on Veterans Day in New York City. The annual parade in New York, which draws thousands of veterans and spectators from around the U.S. and world, was held as a virtual event this year due to COVID-19. Despite the pandemic restrictions, veterans found numerous ways to honor those that served their country in the armed forces. Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Flowers and flags are placed on the names of veterans killed in the attacks on Sept. 11 at the memorial at Ground Zero on Veterans Day in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff

Veterans of the Vietnam War and others gather at the Vietnam War Memorial in Manhattan on Veterans Day on Nov. 11 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence (L), President Trump (C), and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump and President Trump arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump attends a "National Day of Observance" wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump attends a "National Day of Observance" wreath laying ceremony on Nov. 11 at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden honor military veterans with a stop at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing on Veterans Day on Nov. 11 in Philadelphia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.