The short-term economic impact of a Biden win

We're 40 days away from the election, which means we're between 40 and 80 days away from knowing who won the election.

What happens next: The stock markets, which have spent most of 2020 divorced from the real economy, may tank — setting up a chain reaction that could impact everything from high-profile IPOs (e.g., Airbnb) to private market fundraising (denominator effect) to pending mergers (Delaware Chancery Courtnip).

Scenario: Current polling suggests the likelihood of a President Biden, and decent odds of a Democrat-controlled Senate.

Biden's economic plan includes a partial repeal of the 2017 tax cuts, plus an elimination of preferential treatment for capital gains for those making over $1 per year. It also would repeal the 2017 income tax cut for those earnings more than $400,000 annually, effectively doubling what some currently pay on capital gains.

Those proposed changes could spark a massive sell-off, with wealthy investors seeking to lock in 2020 gains at a much lower tax rate.

It's possible that Biden and Democrats wouldn't immediately pursue new tax policy, given that we're in the midst of recession, or that changes wouldn't apply to 2021 earnings. But investors won't know for sure come Nov. 4. Or Nov. 24.

To be clear: This isn't an argument for or against the sagacity of Biden's tax policy. It's just hypothesizing short-term impacts...

Outside of the downstream issues for deal-makers, Axios Markets editor Dion Rabouin makes a compelling "wealth effect" argument that stock market performance has been psychologically valuable during the pandemic (even for those without direct market exposure). Upside: This artificial optimism is a big reason why Congress has been unwilling to work out a new economic stimulus. Remove it, and the market's loss could lead to desperately needed help for small businesses, consumers, schools, etc.

Wildcards: President Trump certainly could win re-election, thus negating all of the above. Plus, there's the possibility of near-term vaccine approval and distribution, which should have a much more significant economic impact than would tax policy.

The bottom line: Elections have consequences.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the income threshold at which Biden has proposed changing capital gains rates.