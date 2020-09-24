1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The short-term economic impact of a Biden win

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

We're 40 days away from the election, which means we're between 40 and 80 days away from knowing who won the election.

What happens next: The stock markets, which have spent most of 2020 divorced from the real economy, may tank — setting up a chain reaction that could impact everything from high-profile IPOs (e.g., Airbnb) to private market fundraising (denominator effect) to pending mergers (Delaware Chancery Courtnip).

Scenario: Current polling suggests the likelihood of a President Biden, and decent odds of a Democrat-controlled Senate.

  • Biden's economic plan includes a partial repeal of the 2017 tax cuts, plus an elimination of preferential treatment for capital gains for those making over $1 per year. It also would repeal the 2017 income tax cut for those earnings more than $400,000 annually, effectively doubling what some currently pay on capital gains.
  • Those proposed changes could spark a massive sell-off, with wealthy investors seeking to lock in 2020 gains at a much lower tax rate.
  • It's possible that Biden and Democrats wouldn't immediately pursue new tax policy, given that we're in the midst of recession, or that changes wouldn't apply to 2021 earnings. But investors won't know for sure come Nov. 4. Or Nov. 24.

To be clear: This isn't an argument for or against the sagacity of Biden's tax policy. It's just hypothesizing short-term impacts...

  • Downside: Outside of the downstream issues for deal-makers, Axios Markets editor Dion Rabouin makes a compelling "wealth effect" argument that stock market performance has been psychologically valuable during the pandemic (even for those without direct market exposure).
  • Upside: This artificial optimism is a big reason why Congress has been unwilling to work out a new economic stimulus. Remove it, and the market's loss could lead to desperately needed help for small businesses, consumers, schools, etc.

Wildcards: President Trump certainly could win re-election, thus negating all of the above. Plus, there's the possibility of near-term vaccine approval and distribution, which should have a much more significant economic impact than would tax policy.

The bottom line: Elections have consequences.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the income threshold at which Biden has proposed changing capital gains rates.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Sep 23, 2020 - Economy & Business

Wall Street fears meltdown over election and Supreme Court

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Trump's vow to name her replacement to the Supreme Court before November's election are amplifying Wall Street's worries about major volatility and market losses ahead of and even after the election.

The big picture: The 2020 election is the most expensive event risk on record, per Bloomberg — with insurance bets on implied volatility six times their normal level, according to JPMorgan analysts. And it could take days or even weeks to count the record number of mail-in ballots and declare a winner.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Sep 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign plans travel around competitive Senate races

Joe Biden elbow-bumping a worker during a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is storming states with competitive Senate races this week to help boost Democratic candidates in the run-up to the election.

Why it matters: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death is galvanizing Democrats to fight harder for control of the Senate with less than two months before Election Day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHei
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Biden blowout scenario

Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor Black Economic Summit in Charlotte yesterday. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Joe Biden or President Trump could win the election narrowly — but only one in a popular and electoral vote blowout. 

Why it matters: A Biden blowout would mean a Democratic Senate, a bigger Democratic House and a huge political and policy shift nationwide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!