35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "rooting for more violence"

Joe Biden told MSNBC on Thursday that President Trump is "rooting for more violence, not less" in cities facing unrest due to protests against police brutality.

The backdrop: The Democratic nominee's comments came after four consecutive nights of turmoil in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed.

  • On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who allegedly was acting as a member of a vigilante group, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Tuesday night's shooting deaths of two people during the protests in Kenosha.
  • The unrest there follows months of protests nationwide, sparked by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

What he's saying: "What’s he doing — pouring more gasoline on the fire — I think he views it as a political benefit," Biden said of Trump.

  • Biden pointed to comments made by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who told Fox News that "the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order."
  • Biden also said he would consider visiting Kenosha: What I don’t want to do is become part of the problem. ... If I were president, I would be going. If I went, I would be trying to pull together the Black community as well as the white community."

Worth noting: He also shot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's suggestion that he should refuse to debate Trump.

  • "As long as the commission continues down the straight and narrow. I am going to debate him. ... I am going to be a fact-checker on the floor."

Marisa Fernandez
Aug 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

17-year-old charged with killing 2 people during Kenosha protests

Kenosha Police seen during a third night of unrest. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested in Antioch, Illinois, on Wednesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The state of play: Kenosha faced a third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after the incident on Sunday. Rittenhouse was allegedly part of an armed group who said they were protecting private property amid the protests.

Hans Nichols
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump and Biden ready to refight 1968

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are waging 2020 like it’s 1968, but they come at it with radically different views about this country's evolution over the past half century.

Driving the news: Jacob Blake's shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has become the latest flashpoint on race, policing and violence. A string of incidents have spurred street demonstrations from DC to Portland and framed an election-year debate about racial justice versus law and order.

Axios
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal prosecutors launch civil rights probe into Jacob Blake's shooting

Demonstrators march through the city during a Sunday protest in New York City over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors and the FBI have opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

The big picture: Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down following the Aug. 23 shooting. The incident triggered a wave of protests in Kenosha, in the latest demonstration against police brutality and racism.