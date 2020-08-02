4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump and Congress must enact emergency housing measures

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday called on President Trump and Congress to work on an emergency housing package after enhanced federal unemployment benefits and an evictions moratorium expired.

Why it matters: A large number of monthly rent and mortgage payments were due Saturday, Aug. 1.

  • The $600 a week tens of millions of jobless Americans had been receiving on top of regular unemployment payments ended Friday after Congress failed to reach an agreement on extending the measure.
  • A 120-day rent moratorium for renters in federally assisted housing, introduced under CARES Act, expired on July 25.

What he's saying; Biden noted these expirations in a Medium post in which he blamed President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for sending the Senate home for the weekend.

  • "Because Donald Trump is abdicating his responsibility to lead us out of the pandemic crisis and the economic crisis, we now face a potential housing crisis across the country," Biden said.
"To prevent a catastrophic rise in evictions and homelessness, President Trump must work with Congress to act swiftly and enact a broad emergency housing support program for renters, just as we would in the aftermath of a natural disaster."

Of note: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) met Saturday morning in an attempt to break the congressional deadlock over the next stimulus bill.

  • Both Mnuchin and Schumer said at separate briefings after the meeting that the talks had been "productive."
  • Axios has contacted the White House and McConnell's office for comment on Biden's post.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Florida braces for potential hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

Two men put shutters over the windows of their business in Stuart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 17,849,853 — Total deaths: 685,054 — Total recoveries — 10,553,585Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 4,620,4442— Total deaths: 154,447 — Total recoveries: 1,461,885 — Total tests: 56,086,260Map.
  3. Politics: President Trump says Fauci is "wrong" about coronavirus cases surge | Rep. Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. World: Mexico reaches third-most coronavirus deaths worldwide.
  5. Sports: Sports teams dabble with facial recognition systems amid coronavirus pandemic  Cardinals-Brewers game postponed again after St. Louis reports 4 more coronavirus cases.
  6. Education: Northeastern University to require 3 COVID-19 tests before students can go to class.
  7. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Southern California fire grows

A 747 Supertanker makes a retardant drop on a ridge at the Apple fire near Banning, California, on Saturday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California officials ordered multiple mandatory evacuations as a growing wildfire burned across some 12,000 acres on Saturday, per CalFire.

The big picture: Some 7,800 people were under evacuation orders after the Apple fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, reports KTLA, citing local officials. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze, but Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night none of it had been contained.

