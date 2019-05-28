Biden blasts Trump for repeatedly sympathizing with Kim Jong-un

The backdrop: On Sunday, Trump tweeted from Japan: North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?"

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders later defended the president's comments on NBC's "Meet the Press." A May 21 report from the North Korean Central New Agency characterized Biden as “reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power,” as well as a “fool of low IQ,” per NBC.