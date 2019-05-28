Biden blasts Trump for repeatedly sympathizing with Kim Jong-un

2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden released a scathing comment on Tuesday after President Trump concurred with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un's critical assessment of the former vice president.
"The President's comments are beneath the dignity of the office. To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself. And it's part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions - whether taking Putin's word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging 'love letters' with Kim Jung Un."— Spokesperson for Joe Biden's presidential campaign